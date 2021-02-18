Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS.

Shares of VPG traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.62. Vishay Precision Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.56 and a fifty-two week high of $37.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Vishay Precision Group from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities started coverage on Vishay Precision Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Vishay Precision Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

