Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Short Interest Update

Vista Oil & Gas, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 171,500 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the January 14th total of 142,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Vista Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.12. 1,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,785. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $272.39 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 3.62. Vista Oil & Gas has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $7.93.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vista Oil & Gas by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 41,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vista Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $298,000. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vista Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Vista Oil & Gas Company Profile

Vista Oil & Gas, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. It principally owns producing assets in Argentina, as well as in Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, it had proved reserves of 101.8 MMBOE. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

