VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 191.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price target on VistaGen Therapeutics from $3.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded VistaGen Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.44.

NASDAQ:VTGN opened at $2.06 on Thursday. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.94. The firm has a market cap of $291.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.12.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. Equities analysts anticipate that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VistaGen Therapeutics by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 19,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. 3.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics Company Profile

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing various medicines with the potential to care for anxiety, depression, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS). The company's CNS pipeline includes PH94B, a rapid-onset neuroactive nasal spray, which is in preparation for Phase III development for the acute treatment of anxiety in adults with social anxiety disorder.

