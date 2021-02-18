Vistas Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:VMACU) Trading Down 2.4%

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMACU) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 1,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 13,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.97.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMACU. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,010,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,952 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in Vistas Media Acquisition by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 124,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in Vistas Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,421,000.

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VMACU)

Vistas Media Acquisition Company Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

