Volution Group (LON:FAN) Sets New 52-Week High at $340.00

Volution Group plc (LON:FAN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 340 ($4.44) and last traded at GBX 333 ($4.35), with a volume of 4235696 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 339 ($4.43).

Separately, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Volution Group from GBX 315 ($4.12) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.52. The company has a market capitalization of £656.14 million and a PE ratio of 68.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 297.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 226.93.

In other Volution Group news, insider Andy O’Brien sold 15,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.72), for a total value of £42,872.55 ($56,013.26).

About Volution Group (LON:FAN)

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Australasia, and internationally. The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

