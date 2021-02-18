Vonovia’s (VONOY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DZ Bank

Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VONOY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Vonovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Vonovia alerts:

VONOY stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.71. The stock had a trading volume of 24,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,042. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.62. Vonovia has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.59.

About Vonovia

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.