Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:IGD)

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st.

IGD opened at $5.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.10. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.79 and a 1 year high of $6.30.

Get Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund alerts:

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and NNIP Advisors B.V. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.