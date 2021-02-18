Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Issues Earnings Results

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

NYSE:VMC opened at $161.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.34. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $168.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on VMC. Truist boosted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

