BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI)

Investment analysts at BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Vuzix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on Vuzix from $6.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Get Vuzix alerts:

VUZI opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.15 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.04 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. Vuzix has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $18.15.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 4,962,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,119,526.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,962,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,119,526. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Vuzix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vuzix by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality.

Recommended Story: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Vuzix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vuzix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.