W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) to Issue $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%.

W. R. Berkley has increased its dividend payment by 28.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

NYSE WRB traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.07. The company had a trading volume of 13,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.25. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $79.92.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.88.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

