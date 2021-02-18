Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU) Shares Gap Down to $7.53

Shares of Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $6.94. Wah Fu Education Group shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 2,078 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.47.

About Wah Fu Education Group (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Wah Fu Education Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online exam preparation services and related technology solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Online Education Services; and Technological Development and Operation Services. The Online Education Services segment offers online education platforms to institutions, such as universities and training institutions, and online course development service companies.

See Also: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Wah Fu Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wah Fu Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.