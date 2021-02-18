Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Acquires 128,689 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 1,330.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,689 shares during the period. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Church & Dwight worth $12,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,541,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 334,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 68,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,042,140.00. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $82.94. The company had a trading volume of 13,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,485. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.28. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.2525 dividend. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 40.89%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CHD. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.53.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

