Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Invests $3.74 Million in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 66,464 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,736,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DKS traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $71.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,053,182. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. Equities analysts predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director William J. Colombo sold 3,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total value of $185,490.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 349,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,968,394.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.96.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.