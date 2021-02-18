Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Makes New $26.96 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 236,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,957,000. Fiserv makes up approximately 1.9% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $112.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,924,000. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.50 and a 52 week high of $123.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.23 and its 200-day moving average is $105.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $75.12 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.01. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FISV. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Fiserv from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 2,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total transaction of $236,798.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,469.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Omaha Holdings L.P. New sold 20,125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $2,214,555,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,167,073 shares of company stock worth $2,219,400,399 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. Its First Data segment provides merchant acquiring, e-commerce, mobile commerce, and other business solutions; credit card and loan account processing, commercial payments, customer communications, plastics solutions, customer service, and other products; and various network solutions and security, and risk and fraud management solutions.

