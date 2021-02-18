Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Purchases 50,077 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 362.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,908 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,077 shares during the quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 95.2% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 287 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.74. The company had a trading volume of 54,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,620. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $135.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.03 and its 200-day moving average is $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TMUS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.96.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

