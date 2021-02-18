Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 9,526 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,526 shares during the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials accounts for approximately 1.1% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MLM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 18.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 5,279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,204 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLM stock traded down $4.87 on Thursday, reaching $320.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,249. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $260.02. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.08 and a 12-month high of $333.99. The firm has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.65. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $311.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.04.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.64, for a total transaction of $2,747,498.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,916.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

