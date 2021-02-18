Warner Music Group Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:WMG)

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th.

Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 72.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $0.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $36.56 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.52. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Warner Music Group will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Forbes Cooper sold 557,000 shares of Warner Music Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $17,289,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

WMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Warner Music Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.06.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

