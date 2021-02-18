Washington Trust Bank Has $228,000 Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Washington Trust Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 64,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 6,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE JCI opened at $55.20 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $55.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 6,053 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $275,229.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 93,048 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sreeganesh Ramaswamy sold 5,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,116. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,053 shares of company stock valued at $789,580 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

