Washington Trust Bank Makes New $207,000 Investment in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $7,100,000. Bell Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 40,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 973,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,106,000 after acquiring an additional 204,513 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $324,205.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $89.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

