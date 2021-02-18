Washington Trust Bank Sells 2,759 Shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

Washington Trust Bank lowered its stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,759 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in L Brands by 68.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 13,735 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L Brands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 833,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,991,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $237,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L Brands during the third quarter valued at about $494,000. Institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE LB opened at $48.58 on Thursday. L Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.28, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $1.04. L Brands had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 37.40%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LB shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of L Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.84.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 18,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total value of $749,385.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 195,066 shares in the company, valued at $7,734,366.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, personal care, and beauty and home fragrance products. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its products include bras and panties, loungewear, athletic attire, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, and body care accessories.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.