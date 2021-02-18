Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%.

Waste Connections stock traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.61. 1,694,309 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $111.04. The company has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $214,704.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,866,298.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.85.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

