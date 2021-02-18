Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Origin Bancorp (OBNK)

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ: OBNK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/9/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $38.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

2/5/2021 – Origin Bancorp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

1/29/2021 – Origin Bancorp had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $37.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $28.00.

1/29/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

1/5/2021 – Origin Bancorp was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Origin Bancorp Inc. is a financial holding company which provides services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net-worth individuals and retail clients. The Company offers banking products and services such as savings accounts, debit and credit cards, business and personal loans, mortgages, cash management, line of credit, online banking, and e-statements. Origin Bancorp Inc. is based Louisiana, United States. “

NASDAQ:OBNK traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.90. 44,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,930. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.11. The company has a market cap of $773.38 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.98 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $67.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.86 million. Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 5.17%. Analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Origin Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

In other Origin Bancorp news, Director Fred Ronnie Myrick sold 1,000 shares of Origin Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,343,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 185,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,644,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,675,000 after acquiring an additional 89,888 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,138,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Origin Bancorp by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 336,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 55,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans.

