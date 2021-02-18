Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Chegg (CHGG)

Chegg (NYSE: CHGG) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/12/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

2/10/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $120.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $124.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Chegg had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/9/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $91.00 to $106.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Lake Street Capital from $85.00 to $98.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $115.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/27/2021 – Chegg was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

1/26/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $100.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/21/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $95.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/15/2021 – Chegg was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chegg, Inc. provides a social education platform. The Company rents and sells print textbooks; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, homework help, textbook buyback, courses, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as offers enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. Chegg, Inc. is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. “

1/15/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/14/2021 – Chegg had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $100.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE CHGG traded up $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.63. 278,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,877,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -528.15, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.46 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Robin Tomasello sold 32,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total value of $2,287,543.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total transaction of $2,277,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at $157,380,869.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 174,058 shares of company stock worth $14,827,698. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHGG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 228.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,007 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 18,377.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 599,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,871,000 after purchasing an additional 596,714 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 88.9% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,189,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $85,007,000 after purchasing an additional 560,116 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 4,878,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 487,820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,065,000 after purchasing an additional 487,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,472,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $674,969,000 after purchasing an additional 466,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

