Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Generac (GNRC)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Generac (NYSE: GNRC) in the last few weeks:

2/17/2021 – Generac was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $380.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Generac reported solid fourth-quarter 2020 results, wherein the top and the bottom lines beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company continues to see robust demand for its home standby generators due to higher power outages, while the ‘Home as a Sanctuary’ trend gains traction. It has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. A diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a global customer base. It has the largest network of factory direct independent generator dealers in the industry in North America. However, the company faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research and development expenses hurt its margins. Soft demand from industrial consumers due to the pandemic mars its growth potential.”

2/16/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $213.00 to $340.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $279.00 to $366.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $235.00 to $350.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $310.00 to $357.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $251.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $250.00 to $383.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $340.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/4/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $260.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2021 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $266.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Generac has established a new business organization, Energy Technology, as part of its ‘Powering Our Future’ strategy. Variations in the energy landscape, aging power infrastructure and deployment of superfast 5G technology are likely to spur secular growth opportunities. Its diversified distribution channel ensures that the products reach a broad global customer base. Its products are well suited to bolster its transition from a business model dealing in traditional fossil fuel to clean environmental-friendly natural gas, thus unlocking new business opportunities. However, it faces stiff competition from large diversified industrial companies. High research & development expenses hurt its margins. Moreover, soft demand from commercial and industrial consumers due to the COVID-19 turmoil erode Generac’s growth potential.”

1/20/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $263.00 to $279.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Generac had its price target raised by analysts at Stephens from $260.00 to $330.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Generac stock traded down $9.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $346.19. 33,725 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,970. The company’s fifty day moving average is $264.67 and its 200-day moving average is $217.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.66. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.50 and a 52 week high of $361.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 74.61, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91.

Get Generac Holdings Inc alerts:

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.91, for a total transaction of $1,144,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,999,471.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,343,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,442,679,000 after purchasing an additional 719,895 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,290,000 after buying an additional 134,590 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,064,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,117,000 after buying an additional 120,669 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Generac by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,022,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $232,560,000 after buying an additional 514,998 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Generac by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Generac Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.