Weichai Power (OTCMKTS:WEICY) Sets New 52-Week High at $27.36

Weichai Power Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WEICY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.36 and last traded at $26.90, with a volume of 71476 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Weichai Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82.

Weichai Power Company Profile

Weichai Power Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells diesel engines, automobiles, and other major automobile components in China and internationally. It operates through Engines, Automobiles and Automobile Components, and Intelligent Logistics segments. The company provides design, development, production, sale, repair, and import and export of engines and auxiliary products, automobile axles, gear boxes and components, and other automobile components; hydraulic pumps and motors; hydraulic valves; gears and gear transmission devices; ancillary casting and casting products of hydraulic components; internal combustion engines, new energy powertrain systems and ancillary products; technical consultation and technical services; leasing of self-owned houses; steel; business management services; and forklift trucks, and warehousing technology and supply chain solution services.

