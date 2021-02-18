West Branch Capital LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

West Branch Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,757 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.5% of West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,174,000. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,609,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 29,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $390.58. 91,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,178,392. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $382.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $357.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

