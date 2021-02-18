West Branch Capital LLC Has $609,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

West Branch Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,904 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Corning by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 17,547 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Corning by 18.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,060 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Corning by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 112,870 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after purchasing an additional 52,182 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corning by 10.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

GLW traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.68. 61,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,587,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.86. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $39.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 187.70, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In related news, COO Eric S. Musser sold 33,337 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.69, for a total value of $1,256,471.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,727.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

