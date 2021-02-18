West Branch Capital LLC Sells 81 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

West Branch Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the third quarter worth $33,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 57.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CLX traded up $2.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $189.80. 49,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,773. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.83 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

CLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Clorox from $223.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

In other news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,938,073.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total value of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

