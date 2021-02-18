West Branch Capital LLC Trims Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

West Branch Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. West Branch Capital LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in Cigna by 348.1% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,763,000 after acquiring an additional 599,632 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 461.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth about $42,353,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CI shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total value of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $12,438,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CI traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $207.12. 13,096 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,941,801. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $118.50 and a 1 year high of $230.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $214.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

