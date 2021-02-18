West Fraser Timber (WFG) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

West Fraser Timber (NYSE: WFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/16/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

2/16/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $86.00 to $91.00.

2/16/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $100.00.

2/2/2021 – West Fraser Timber had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank.

Shares of NYSE WFG opened at $70.70 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $78.83.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $4.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.1574 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

