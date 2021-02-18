Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) Shares Up 33.3%

Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) (CVE:WTR) shot up 33.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 309,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 285% from the average session volume of 80,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 million and a P/E ratio of -3.18.

Westcore Energy Ltd. (WTR.V) Company Profile (CVE:WTR)

Westcore Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Western Canada. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

