Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.101 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of GDO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,352. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $18.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.53.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

