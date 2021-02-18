Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0945 per share on Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of HYI stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,064. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.80. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $9.74 and a 52-week high of $16.46.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

