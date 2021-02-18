Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0665 per share on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:IGI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,897. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.87. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Get Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Daniel P. Cronin sold 1,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $34,862.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

About Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.