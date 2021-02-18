Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc. (NYSE:MNP) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.

NYSE:MNP traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.35. 4,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,758. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund has a one year low of $11.32 and a one year high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.69.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

