Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Craig Hallum

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $72.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Western Digital from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.31.

Western Digital stock opened at $67.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of -79.18 and a beta of 1.49. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $70.28.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 122,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

