Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Westpac Banking from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

NYSE WBK opened at $18.21 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $18.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a 200-day moving average of $14.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 72,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,563 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 38,006 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Westpac Banking by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

