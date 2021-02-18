Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Down 15.1%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) fell 15.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.61 and last traded at $9.64. 6,579,799 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 5,106,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.35.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Westport Fuel Systems from $4.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.76 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

