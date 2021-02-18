Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Whitbread PLC (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WTBDY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Peel Hunt cut Whitbread from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Whitbread from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of WTBDY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.90. The company had a trading volume of 38,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,255. Whitbread has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $15.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.09.

Whitbread Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

