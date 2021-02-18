Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) Insider Adam Crozier Acquires 3,000 Shares of Stock

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) (LON:WTB) insider Adam Crozier purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,346 ($43.72) per share, with a total value of £100,380 ($131,147.11).

Shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) stock opened at GBX 3,366 ($43.98) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.45. Whitbread PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,821.30 ($62.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,104.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,705.01.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) from GBX 3,600 ($47.03) to GBX 3,500 ($45.73) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,575 ($33.64).

Whitbread PLC (WTB.L) Company Profile

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

