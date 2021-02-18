WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.27. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.16 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WHF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHF traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.27. 518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $293.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.95. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $14.43.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 35.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,000. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.