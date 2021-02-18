Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $3.96 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,205 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises approximately 1.8% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.03. 76,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,846,534. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The company has a market cap of $186.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $148.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of research firms have commented on PEP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.78.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

