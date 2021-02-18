Whitener Capital Management Inc. Has $610,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,135 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 882.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,095,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 1,881,800 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,732,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Capital by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,699,228 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,700,000 after purchasing an additional 95,933 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ares Capital by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,022,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Ares Capital by 4.6% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 724,857 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll sold 7,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $115,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,371.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Capital stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,962. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12 and a beta of 1.20.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ares Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.56.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

