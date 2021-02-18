Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $17,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALB traded down $15.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $142.39. 83,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,979. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.43. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $48.89 and a 52-week high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

