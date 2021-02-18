Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,628 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,708 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Facebook by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 746,814 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $204,000,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. AMS Capital Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $17,646,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 27,884 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,442 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on FB shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Shares of FB stock traded down $6.38 on Thursday, reaching $267.19. The stock had a trading volume of 424,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,284,420. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 49,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.24, for a total value of $13,494,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.45, for a total transaction of $563,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,371.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,413,652 shares of company stock worth $382,794,873. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

