Whitener Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,670 Shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 65,342 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,912 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,717 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000.

FCT stock remained flat at $$11.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,620. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.27. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $12.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

