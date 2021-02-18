Whitener Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Whitener Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,288 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in Intel by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 8,333,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $415,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,388,566 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Intel by 1,537.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,434,603 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $171,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,789 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Intel by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after buying an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after buying an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, reaching $61.30. 478,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,950,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.77. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.29. The firm has a market cap of $249.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.3475 dividend. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 28.54%.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Intel from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 price objective on Intel and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.64.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.