William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) – William Blair raised their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 16th. William Blair analyst K. Mielczarek now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. William Blair currently has a “Underperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

Shares of PLTR opened at $27.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.61. Palantir Technologies has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $45.00.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 269,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $5,467,358.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,219,962 shares in the company, valued at $65,204,230.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 80,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $2,520,773.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,037,303 shares in the company, valued at $95,340,941.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,205,667 shares of company stock valued at $107,623,718 over the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $505,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $138,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $38,000. AltraVue Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $8,531,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

