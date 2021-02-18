WiMi Hologram Cloud (NASDAQ:WIMI) Trading Down 7.1%

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s share price dropped 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $10.01. Approximately 102,081 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 6,181,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.77.

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.11 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 129.3% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 42,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 23,907 shares in the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 600.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the third quarter worth approximately $432,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Company Profile (NASDAQ:WIMI)

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in two segments, Augmented Reality, and AR Entertainment. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products. Its holographic AR advertising software enables users to insert into video footages real or animated three dimensional objects; and online holographic AR advertising solution embeds holographic AR ads into films.

