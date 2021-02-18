Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,596,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,648,000 after purchasing an additional 239,785 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,398,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,195,000 after acquiring an additional 50,557 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,079,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,395,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,911,000 after acquiring an additional 67,926 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,333,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,231,000 after acquiring an additional 30,824 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.68 on Thursday, hitting $142.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,459. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $87.71 and a 1-year high of $143.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.25 and its 200 day moving average is $134.72.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Read More: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.